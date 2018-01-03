Old Fort building damaged in hit-skip crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police in Fort Wayne are searching for an SUV that they believe struck a building at the Old Fort recently.

In a Facebook post, the Old Fort wrote that a vehicle left Spy Run Avenue and went up and over the dike before it struck a support timber on the Spy Run blockhouse. The SUV then drove off, the Old Fort wrote in the post.

It’s not clear when exactly the crash happened.

The Old Fort wrote that the damage was being assessed but it did not appear there was any danger to the structure or the public.

Photos: Old Fort hit-and-run damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A building of the Old Fort was damaged in a hit-and-run crash. A building of the Old Fort was damaged in a hit-and-run crash. A building of the Old Fort was damaged in a hit-and-run crash. A building of the Old Fort was damaged in a hit-and-run crash. A building of the Old Fort was damaged in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash reportedly shattered the vehicle’s driver’s side rear tail light. Pieces of it were left at the scene and collected Wednesday morning. From the pieces, authorities determined the vehicle was a Ford Explorer, model years 2002-2005.

The Old Fort asked anyone who spots such an Explorer with a missing driver’s side rear tail light to call Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1222.