NBA’s youngest player back with Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a chiseled 6-foot-10 frame Ike Anigbogu looks like an NBA veteran, but at just 19 years old the Pacers rookie is just feeling his way through his first professional season.

Anigbogu, who declared for the NBA Draft after just one season at UCLA, is the youngest player in the NBA this season, having just turned 19 years old in late October.

A second-round draft pick by the Pacers, Anigbogu is back with the Mad Ants as of today. It is his fourth assignment to the G League this season.

In seven previous games with the Ants Anigbogu has averaged 6.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 23.8 minutes per game.

Anigbogu has played 21 minutes for the Pacers this season, recording 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Mad Ants host the Windy City Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.