Komets show fight but fail early in loss to Kalamazoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets allowed four goals in the first period – including the first three in the opening 6:18 – as Fort Wayne fell in its 2018 opener to visiting Kalamazoo by a score of 8-3.

Komets starting goaltender Michael Houser – who was 9-1 in December – was yanked after yielding three goals on eight shots. Newly added Sean Maguire didn’t fare much better, giving up five goals while stopping 12-of-17 shots.

Mason Baptista, Louick Marcotte, and Gabriel Desjardins each tallied a goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they travel to the Indy Fuel at 7:35 p.m.