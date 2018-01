FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fire crews who were battling flames at a mobile home Wednesday night also had to battle the elements.

It started around 7:45 pm in the 4700 block of Pleasant Valley Drive in the Dupont Estates.

The manager of the mobile home park told NewsChannel 15 that it started with a kerosene heater in the home.

Firefighters had to bring in tankers to help fight the fire because hydrants were frozen.