General Mills releasing three new cereals

(CNN) Cereal giant General Mills is getting into the mash-up game.

The company plans to roll out three new “mash-up” cereals this year. Peanut Butter Chocolate Blasted Shreds, Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Blasted Shreds, all of which are essentially sweeter versions of mini-wheats.

It’s the Lucky Charms-Frosted Flakes mash-up that has people talking. Kellogg’s has produced the popular “Frosted Flakes” cereal for decades, so how is it that the Lucky Charms leprechaun is teaming up with Tony the Tiger? The two aren’t. “Frosted Flakes” isn’t a trademarked term, so any cereal company can make its own version.