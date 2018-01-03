Firefighters battle overnight fire in frigid temperatures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department braved the cold as they battled a large industrial fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to 3014 Broadripple Drive in Waynedale around 1:45 a.m. The building was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Fire crews worked to put out the fire using several hoses on the ground. They also used two ladder trucks to attack the fire from above.

Firefighters could be seen walking through standing water around the building. The water was quickly starting to freeze in the below-zero temperatures.

It was around negative two degrees while crews worked to put out the flames. Medics were at the scene on standby as a safety precaution.

The building appeared to be an industrial garage for JL Oetting Services, Inc. Much of the building showed heavy fire damage.

Fire officials said it was not immediately clear if anyone was inside or what caused the fire.

The fire is under investigation.