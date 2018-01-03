Authorities: Slain teen was breaking into Indiana apartment

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was trying to break into a northern Indiana apartment when he was fatally shot last week.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that Tyshawn Taylor was shot about 10 p.m. Dec. 26 at an apartment complex in Mishawka. Investigators had previously only said police officers found Taylor wounded at the third-floor apartment after responded to a reported attempted home invasion in the city just east of South Bend.

The prosecutor’s office says investigators are continuing to review the shooting and that no arrests have been made.

The South Bend Tribune reports the Mishawaka Police Department’s public log entry for the home invasion also lists an unnamed 20-year-old suspect from South Bend.

