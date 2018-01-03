Asian fusion eatery Nawa opens on The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne is undergoing a revival, and it’s now been infused with some Asian taste.

Asian fusion restaurant Nawa has opened at 126 W. Columbia St. on The Landing.

Nawa, which means “New Beginning” in Thai, serves small plate meals like braised pork belly, Thai beef strips or steamed chicken dumplings, signature entrees like salmon, scallops, rib eye or roasted chicken, and wok meals, as well as soups, salads and various sides. A bar serves “custom-crafted beverages that showcase herbal and fruit flavors of the Far East,” according to Nawa’s website.

The restaurant’s ownership partners are all local, long-time residents of northeast Indiana, the website said.

The restaurant lends itself to the revival plans for The Landing. The city of Fort Wayne, and The Model Group as project developer, has planned to reinvent The Landing as a potential art district with a mix of housing, businesses, and entertainment. The Downtown Development Trust spent nearly $3 million acquiring seven buildings and two parking lots along the block, totaling 110,000 square feet of available development space with plans to makeover the area.

Nawa is just the beginning.

Nawa is open Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sundays.

