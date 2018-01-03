Arrest made in fatal stabbing in Huntington

Related Coverage Man dies from stab wounds, homicide investigation underway

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) An arrest has been made in a New Year’s Day stabbing in Huntington that left a 29-year-old man dead.

Ryan Richison, 27, is being held on a charge of murder. The stabbing took place in a home in the 1400 block of Canfield Street. The victim’s body was found around 5 a.m. according to authorities.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards has been appointed special prosecutor for the case because Richison is a relative of the husband of Huntington County Prosecutor Amy Richison.

A motive for the stabbing has not been released.