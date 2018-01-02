Fatal crash closes E. Washington Blvd. near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating a crash Tuesday night that left one person dead.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at East Washington Boulevard and Harmar Street just east of downtown.

Police said a car was speeding and slammed into the back of a pickup truck, pushing it into a utility box. The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

Crews are working to restore power in the area.

East Washington between Harmar and Comparet Street will be closed for several hours while police clean up and investigate.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.