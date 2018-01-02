USF title celebration planned for January 16

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On Tuesday, January 16, the University of Saint Francis invites the community to celebrate the 2017 NAIA National Champions Cougars Football team. The event is scheduled from Noon – 12:50 p.m. in Hutzell Athletic Center on the USF main campus, just off Leesburg Road.

Fans and supporters will hear from USF Head Coach Kevin Donley, President Sister M. Elise Kriss and some of the Cougar championship team members.

“This season has demonstrated the power of hard work,” said USF President Sister M. Elise Kriss. “These young men and their coaches have dedicated themselves to excellence, and that is why we are back-to-back NAIA National Champions. We hope the community can join us to celebrate this remarkable achievement.”

No. 1-ranked USF won its second consecutive NAIA National Football Championship on December 16, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla., by defeating No. 2-ranked Reinhardt University (Ga.) 24-13 in the title game. The Cougars finished their first undefeated season as well with a 14-0 record, Donley’s first undefeated team in 39 years as a collegiate head football coach.