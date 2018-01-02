Savor Fort Wayne returns for 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For 12 days in January, dozens of Fort Wayne restaurants will be offering special menu deals costing no more than $30 a person as part of Savor Fort Wayne.

This year 47 eateries will be taking part in the fourth annual event which runs from January 10-21. The participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus featuring appetizers, salads, steaks, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, ethnic fare, dessert and more including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

Savor Fort Wayne has videos posted from many of the restaurants on its Facebook page.

The following is a list of participating restaurants for 2018. Those with a clickable link have provided menu information to Savor Fort Wayne:

07 Pub

Asakusa

Bandidos- Aboite

Bandidos- Glenbrook

Bandidos- Georgetown

Bandidos- Waynedale

Black Canyon

Bourbon Street Hideaway

Casa Grille

Casa Ristorante Italiano

Casa Grille Italiano

Casa! Ristorante

Champions

Chappell’s Coral Grill

Chop’s Wine Bar

Club Soda

DeBrand Fine Chocolates

Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry

Don Hall’s Takaoka

Don Hall’s Factory

Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grill

Don Hall’s Gas House

Don Hall’s Triangle Park

Eddie Merlot’s

el Azteca Mexican Restaurant

Features Bar and Restaurant

HT2

J.K. O’Donnell’s

Junk Ditch

Mad Anthony Brewing Co.

Naked Tchopstix

Nawa

Nick’s Martini & Wine Bar

Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

The Oyster Bar

Park Place on Main Street

Red River Steakhouse

Shigs In Pit – Fairfield

Shigs in Pit – Maplecrest

Shoccu

Sweet Lou’s Pizza

Tolon

Trolley Steaks & Seafood

Trubble Brewing

Tucanos Brazilian Grill

Wine Down

Wu’s

Reservations are highly recommended where available. Certain locations may be limited to ages 21 and over. Menu prices do not include beverages, tax or gratuity. Ask for any additional restrictions. Restaurant menus subject to change until January 10.