Savor Fort Wayne returns for 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For 12 days in January, dozens of Fort Wayne restaurants will be offering special menu deals costing no more than $30 a person as part of Savor Fort Wayne.
This year 47 eateries will be taking part in the fourth annual event which runs from January 10-21. The participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus featuring appetizers, salads, steaks, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, ethnic fare, dessert and more including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.
Savor Fort Wayne has videos posted from many of the restaurants on its Facebook page.
The following is a list of participating restaurants for 2018. Those with a clickable link have provided menu information to Savor Fort Wayne:
07 Pub
Asakusa
Bandidos- Aboite
Bandidos- Glenbrook
Bandidos- Georgetown
Bandidos- Waynedale
Black Canyon
Bourbon Street Hideaway
Casa Grille
Casa Ristorante Italiano
Casa Grille Italiano
Casa! Ristorante
Champions
Chappell’s Coral Grill
Chop’s Wine Bar
Club Soda
DeBrand Fine Chocolates
Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
Don Hall’s Takaoka
Don Hall’s Factory
Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grill
Don Hall’s Gas House
Don Hall’s Triangle Park
Eddie Merlot’s
el Azteca Mexican Restaurant
Features Bar and Restaurant
HT2
J.K. O’Donnell’s
Junk Ditch
Mad Anthony Brewing Co.
Naked Tchopstix
Nawa
Nick’s Martini & Wine Bar
Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
The Oyster Bar
Park Place on Main Street
Red River Steakhouse
Shigs In Pit – Fairfield
Shigs in Pit – Maplecrest
Shoccu
Sweet Lou’s Pizza
Tolon
Trolley Steaks & Seafood
Trubble Brewing
Tucanos Brazilian Grill
Wine Down
Wu’s
Reservations are highly recommended where available. Certain locations may be limited to ages 21 and over. Menu prices do not include beverages, tax or gratuity. Ask for any additional restrictions. Restaurant menus subject to change until January 10.