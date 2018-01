NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An overturned semi has forced the closure of U.S. 33 in Noble County.

INDOT said in a tweet just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that all lanes of U.S. 33 were closed between C.R. 50 and C.R. 100, north of Wolf Lake. A semi overturned in the area, INDOT wrote.

This story will be updated when the roadway reopens.