New Haven police search for missing teen

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old who was reported as a runaway by his mother.

Isaiah Spillers left his home on Baywood Drive in New Haven on New Year’s Eve and said he was going to a friend’s house down the street. When he hadn’t returned by Monday afternoon, his mother contacted the home where he said he would be and was told Spillers had left that house at 8:00 p.m. the nigh before and may have gone to a party.

Friends told police they last saw him on New Year’s Eve at a party in Fort Wayne.

Spillers is 5’10”, weighs 140 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, a cross necklace, and an earring in his left ear.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080.