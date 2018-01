FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that goaltender Sean Maguire has been reassigned to the Komets from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners and has been officially added to the Fort Wayne roster.

Maguire, 24, was a 4th round draft pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by Pittsburgh and is a third-year pro. The goaltender appeared this year in four AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (1-1-0) and in 12 ECHL games with Wheeling (8-3-0).