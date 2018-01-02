Lutheran GI physicians back to work

Related Coverage Gastrointestinal Medicine physicians leave Lutheran Health Network

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A group of gastrointestinal medicine specialists have rejoined Lutheran Medical Group after their contracts were left to expire late last year.

Lutheran Health Network said this week that six GI physicians rejoined Lutheran Medical Group. Details of their contracts were not released.

It was Dec. 22 when a Lutheran spokesperson told NewsChannel 15 that physicians at the Gastrointestinal Medicine Department in Lutheran Health Network rejected new employment agreements and allowed their contracts to expire, effectively ending their employment. The medical group reportedly offered the physicians individual renewal contracts, each with an increase in compensation, but the physicians demanded the medical group reduce the portion of their compensation awarded for meeting quality metrics, the spokesperson said.

After negotiations broke down and the contracts expired, Lutheran focused on recruiting new GI physicians, the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the medical group arranged coverage by other GI physicians and with other healthcare providers in the community for patient care.

A week and a half later, the matter was resolved.

“We are pleased that these physicians who have a long history of providing care for the community have resumed patient care and will be supporting Lutheran Health Network’s work to strengthen and grow this service line through development of the Advanced Digestive Treatment Center, a dedicated care setting for patients with digestive issues,” said Vice President of Marketing Alice Robinson.

Robinson said patients who need to schedule appointments or contact their physician can call 260-432-2297 for more information.