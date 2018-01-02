Komets Szydlowski, Baptista honored by ECHL

PRINCETON, N.J. – Fort Wayne Komets’ forwards Mason Baptista and Shawn Szydlowski are the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month for December after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +17.

Baptista was even or better in 12 of his 14 games during the month, including a +4 on Dec. 6 at Toledo.

The 27-year-old has 21 points (7g-14a) and is a +16 in 25 games with the Komets this season.

A native of North York, Ontario, Baptista has posted 77 points (35g-42a) in 147 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Wichita and Quad City.

Szydlowski was posted an even or better rating in 10 of his 12 games in December, and was also a +4 on Dec. 6 at Toledo.

The 27-year-old leads the league with 39 points (18g-21a) in 26 games this season, in addition to a +17 rating.

A native of St. Clair Shores, Mich., Szydlowski has 283 points (118g-165a) in 264 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Gwinnett. He was named to the All-ECHL First Team in 2014-15, the All-ECHL Second Team in 2015-16 and was selected for the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

In recognition of their accomplishments, AMI Graphics will present Mason Baptista and Shawn Szydlowski with personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banners during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Komets’ home game.

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack – Mathieu Brodeur (+5); Allen – Joel Chouinard (+14); Atlanta – Colin Sullivan (+4); Brampton – Paul Cianfrini and Nathan Todd (+4); Cincinnati – Justin Danforth (+9); Colorado – Matt Garbowsky (+14); Florida – Clark Seymour (+8); Greenville – Allan McPherson (+5); Idaho – Joe Faust (+7); Indy – Troy Vance (+4); Jacksonville – Jimmy Lodge (+13); Kalamazoo – Eric Kattelus (+9); Kansas City – Eric Freschi (+9); Manchester – Craig Wyszomirski (+11); Norfolk – Michael Young (+2); Orlando – J.C. Campagna (+6); Quad City – Triston Grant (+1); Rapid City – Daniel Leavens (+2); Reading – Michael Huntebrinker (+8); South Carolina – Joey Leach (+10); Toledo – Davis Vandane (+9); Tulsa – Tommy Vannelli (+11), Utah – Kyle Thomas (+9); Wheeling – Dylan Zink (+3); Wichita – Johnny Daniels and Evan Polei (+5) and Worcester – Patrick McNally (+6).