Indian tribe sets Jan. 16 opening for new South Bend casino

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An American Indian tribe is set to open its first Indiana casino to join three it already operates in southwestern Michigan.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians announced Tuesday that the Four Winds South Bend casino will open to the public on Jan. 16. It will be Indiana’s first tribal casino.

The tribe says the casino will have about 1,800 games, four restaurants, three bars and employ about 1,200 people. The new casino is on South Bend’s southwest side, near the U.S. 31/20 bypass.

A study for the Casino Association of Indiana estimates the tribal casino will cut Indiana’s tax revenue by more $350 million in its first five years because it will reduce business at the state’s other casinos and won’t pay state gambling taxes.

