Cold weather keeping tow companies busy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The bitterly cold temperatures have have kept tow truck companies busy. Many truck drivers are scrambling to keep up with calls for service – and it could take several house before help arrives.

Tow companies began to see a spike in calls after last week’s snow fall but in the last 24 hours, they have received more calls than ever. It will likely continue over the next few days.

“Our call volume is crazy,” said Nichole Franks, an office manager at Parker’s Towing. “Our dispatchers are going nuts trying to answer the phone and help people as best they can.”

Parker’s towing company and others are only responding to emergency calls for service. On a regular day it would take about 45 minutes to respond to calls for service. Today it took 8 hours or more. The most common problem was dead car batteries.

Franks said tow drivers are 20 or more calls behind and that is in addition to the 20 that are already assigned to drivers that are on the roads.