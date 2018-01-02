Cold likely to continue through January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tuesday marked the 9th day in a row of temperatures below 20° and 2 days of thermometer readings never seeing double-digits above 0°. And the cold is likely to continue for the remainder of the month based on the primary factor influencing this winter’s weather pattern: La Niña, which describes cooler than average sea surface temperatures off the equatorial Pacific coast of South America. The most recent sea surface temperature observations do, indeed, show a moderate La Niña underway with no signs of change in sight, potentially for the remainder of the winter season. That means the placement of the jet stream will be conducive for below average temperatures and above average precipitation in at least January, possibly into the rest of winter.

