City Council holds first meeting of 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne City Council held their first meeting of the new year Tuesday night.

Council members elected a new president and vice president.



Tom Freistroffer, a Fort Wayne native, was elected president.

According to his City of Fort Wayne biography, Freistroffer was elected to the City Council in 2015 as a member at-large.

He also worked as a teacher and coach in the Fort Wayne Community Schools, the South West Allen County Schools and Bishop Dwenger High School.

John Crawford was elected vice president.

According to his City of Fort Wayne biography, Crawford moved to Fort Wayne in 1976 to work as an oncologist. He was first elected to City Council in 1995.

He is currently the Medical Director of Radiation Oncology Services at Parkview Regional Oncology Center.