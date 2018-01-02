2 shot, seriously hurt on Fort Wayne’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were shot and both seriously hurt in an incident on Fort Wayne’s south side early afternoon Tuesday.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of Gay Street, near the Whitney Young Early Childhood Center, on a report of a shooting. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that two people had been shot.

Both victims were hospitalized in serious condition, according to dispatchers.

No other information has been released. NewsChannel 15 has a crew on the way.