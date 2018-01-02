1/2 Prep Basketball Recap

The Bulldogs beat the Panthers 77-61 at Kilmer Court. New Haven improves to 6-4 on the season while Snider falls to 1-7.

Homestead got 12 points apiece from Sylare Starks and Sydney Graber to beat Lawrence North 44-38. Haley Swing and Kara Gealy each chipped in 9 points for the Spartans.

Homestead improves to 14-2 and will travel to South Side Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” Both teams are 5-0 in conference while South Side is a perfect 15-0 on the season.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: NEW HAVEN 77 SNIDER 61 (F)

BOYS: EAST NOBLE 53 WESTVIEW 54 (F)

BOYS: CENTRAL NOBLE 35 BLUFFTON 36 (F)

BOYS: DEKALB 64 WAWASEE 54 (F)

BOYS: LAKELAND 46 STURGIS (MICH) 61 (F)

BOYS: BISHOP LUERS AT MARION POSTPONED

BOYS: COWAN AT SOUTHERN WELLS POSTPONED

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: LAWRENCE NORTH 38 HOMESTEAD 44 (F)

GIRLS: NOWRELL 62 CARROLL 83 (F)

GIRLS: CONCORDIA 27 JAY COUNTY 32 (F)

GIRLS: ANTWERP (OHIO) 39 WOODLAN 34 (F)

GIRLS: BELLMONT 64 SOUTH ADAMS 38 (F)

GIRLS: BLUFFTON 50 NORTHFIELD 42 (F)

GIRLS: COLUMBIA CITY 35 CHURUBUSCO 25 (F)

GIRLS: EASTSIDE 50 DEKALB 55 (F)

GIRLS: GARRETT 21 FAIRFIELD 48 (F)

GIRLS: MANCHESTER 38 CENTRAL NOBLE 55 (F)