The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. S. Bend Riley (7) 9-0 246 1
2. Hamilton Southeastern (3)11-0 232 2
3. New Albany (2) 8-1 206 3
4. Warren Central (1) 8-0 190 5
5. Zionsville 8-0 140 6
6. Indpls Ben Davis 10-2 120 8
7. Floyd Central 8-1 116 4
8. Center Grove 9-1 100 9
9. Bloomington South 10-2 94 7
10. Jeffersonville 9-0 63 10
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Cathedral 34. Ft. Wayne North 19.<
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Ev. Bosse (7) 9-1 246 3
2. New Castle (5) 10-0 230 5
3. Indianapolis Attucks (1) 8-2 181 1
4. Greensburg 10-1 145 4
5. Tri-West 6-1 143 2
6. Culver Academy 4-3 109 7
7. Marion 8-1 105 10
8. Indpls Brebeuf 5-3 94 6
9. Danville 7-2 68 NR
10. Beech Grove 7-2 55 NR
Others receiving votes:
Silver Creek 40. S. Bend Washington 37. Heritage Hills 27. Mishawaka Marian 19. Brownstown 19. Princeton 12. NorthWood 10. W. Lafayette 8. Hammond 6. Evansville Memorial 6.<
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Westview (9) 9-0 250 2
2. Covington (1) 9-0 210 3
3. Frankton (2) 8-1 196 1
4. Forest Park (1) 9-0 166 6
5. Tipton 7-1 164 5
6. Oak Hill 8-3 129 4
7. Paoli 9-0 122 8
8. LaVille 11-1 63 NR
9. Andrean 7-2 60 NR
10. Linton-Stockton 8-2 50 9
Others receiving votes:
Southwestern (Jefferson) 43. Indpls Howe 41. Henryville 22. Indpls Arlington 19. Eastern Hancock 19. Indpls Irvington 6.<
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Tindley (5) 10-2 232 2
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 9-1 216 5
3. Tri-County (2) 6-0 210 3
4. Barr-Reeve (3) 9-1 197 1
5. University 10-1 162 4
6. Gary 21st Century 11-3 114 6
7. Washington Twp. 7-0 99 7
8. Morristown 10-1 93 8
9. Lafayette Catholic 5-3 55 10
10. Wood Memorial 6-3 41 NR
Others receiving votes:
Southwood 34. Springs Valley 34. S. Newton 28. Hauser 26. Covenant Christian 13. Christian Academy 6.<
1/2 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll
