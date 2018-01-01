People approve of new and improved Fort Wayne ball drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Field rang in the new year with a brand new tradition that dazzled the Summit City. An 8-foot in diameter LED ball was dropped 80 feet from the air at a Parkview Field New Years Eve party.

“So much fun,” said Jordan Bell. “We had a great time tonight. I’m excited to transition from 2017 into 2018 and this is the way to do it. We’re having a great time tonight.”

Enthusiasts waited in their cars hours ahead of the new ball drop to make sure they witnessed history.

“We usually watch the ball drop in New York on television and we think it’s kind of cool that there’s actually one in Fort Wayne,” Sierra Brashaw. “So we thought it’d be cool to come out and watch.”

Inside the the venue, hundreds of people danced, drank and celebrated at a VIP Gala.

Party organizer Shane Arajo said this new and improved ball drop celebration is exactly what the Summit City ordered.

“This is the type of programming that downtown needs when you’re putting money into rivers, when you’re putting money into new buildings, when you’re putting money into GE campus and all those projects,” he explained. “You have to have programming to bring people down here and i think this programming is very strong for that reason exactly.”

This was the second annual Fort Wayne ball drop. Last year an LED display of a ball was projected onto the side of a building on Berry St. This year, organizers wanted to improve the experience by dropping a real ball.