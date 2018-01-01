Nonprofit resource center at Allen Co. Public Library now closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) A northeastern Indiana resource center that helped nonprofits get on their feet has closed its doors after losing its funding.

The Paul Clarke Nonprofit Resource Center ceased operations Friday as an independent agency within the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne. The center had developed training for all aspects of the nonprofit industry, including grant-writing, marketing and management.

Center director Marilynn Fauth says no other funding could be found after the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and the Foellinger Foundation discontinued funding the center’s $125,000 yearly budget.

Fauth tells The Journal Gazette the library will maintain the center’s online foundation directory, book collection and other resources. She says she laments the center’s closing, saying it was “the only place for the small grass-roots nonprofits to come for help.”