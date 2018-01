HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Police in Huntington are investigating a homicide that happened early on New Year’s Day. At 5 a.m., a 29-year-old man was found unconscious and bleeding from stab wounds in a home in the 1400 block of Canfield Street, officials said.

The victim was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld following family notification.

Police detained a suspect but is not releasing more information until the initial investigation is finished.