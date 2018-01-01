Man critically hurt in stabbing, 1 in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was found stabbed in a car and a suspect is in custody just after midnight on New Year’s Day. Officers found the victim critically hurt in the parking lot of a crematorium in the 2300 block of W. Main Street at about 12:30 a.m., police said.

Paramedics transported the man to a hospital.

A suspect is currently in custody, but investigators are still trying to determine where the man was stabbed.

No other details were immediately available.

The stabbing happened just across the street from a shooting that left two people hurt, including one critically.