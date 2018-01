FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Lutheran Health Network welcomed the first baby born at one of it’s Fort Wayne facilities in 2018.

Zaniyah Lanae was born Monday morning at 3:25 a.m.

She is the daughter of Jameria and Austin.

She weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long at the time of birth.

Lutheran Health says both mother and baby are doing well.