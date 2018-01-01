Fort Wayne celebrates New Year’s with Ball Drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Summit City rang in 2018 with a bang at Parkview Field. An 8-foot LED ball was dropped 80 feet in the year just outside the ballpark in bitter cold temperatures, but that didn’t stop many from having a good time.

Several outdoor activities were canceled because the temperatures and wind chills were dangerously cold. Many celebrated inside Parkview Field by dancing and drinking. One man even popped the question to his girlfriend making for a memorable night.

NewsChannel 15’s Alyssa Ivanson and Rob Lydick helped the crowd ring in the new year as “The Voice” runner-up Addison Agen sang the New Year’s anthem.