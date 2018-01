CINCINNATI – Kindell Fincher was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Monday afternoon. The junior guard led the Musketeers to a 69-62 BIG EAST opening win at Butler on Friday, Dec. 29.

She scored a career-high 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting, while adding seven rebounds and a team-high three 3-pointers.

Xavier continues BIG EAST action at Georgetown on Jan. 2. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.