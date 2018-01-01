By the numbers: Allen County’s 2017 homicides

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The homicide rate in Allen County for 2017 is the fourth-highest on record.

Two homicides happened in New Haven and one happened in unincorporated Allen County. The remaining 38 all happened within the Fort Wayne city limits.

Of the 41 victims: 34 were male and 7 were female; 25 were African-American, 15 were Caucasian, and 1 was Hispanic.

Five victims were 19-years-old or younger.

One homicide victim was the result of an accidental shooting.

Here is a list of the 41 homicide victims for the year.

1. Eric A. Heard

The first homicide of 2017 happened at the Country Hearth and Inn on Goshen Road. Heard, 33, was found shot to death inside a hotel room on Jan. 10.

2. Stephania Bartlett

The 33-year-old Bartlett was found shot to death in an alley off Sherman Boulevard on Jan. 11. Her husband said Bartlett was a loving wife and mother, a U.S. Army veteran.

3. Mario L. Gray

The county’s third homicide of the year also happened at a hotel. The 36-year-old Gray was found dead in the parking lot of the Extended Stay Hotel on Challenger Parkway on Jan. 14.

4. Quinlan Partington

A 16-year-old boy was the victim of a homicide on Feb. 9. Partington was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive near McMillen Park Golf Course. A former teacher said Partington was, “the sweetest kid you’d ever meet.”

5. Jenna E. Leakey

6. Hailey E. Nelson

Fort Wayne police said a “jealous ex” was responsible for the county’s 5th and 6th homicides. Tyler Turner killed the 18-year-old Leakey and the 20-year-old Nelson before killing himself.

7. Marcus Rogan

The 22-year-old Rogan was gunned down inside of the Bleu Diamond gentlemen’s club on Lima Road on Apr. 9. State excise police cited the club and family member’s questioned security at the nightclub. No arrests have been made.

8. Allen D. Bolton Jr.

On April 12, Bolton Jr. was shot and killed by his girlfriend inside the Ramada Hotel on West Washington Center. Natasha C. Reed pulled the trigger inside a room in front of her son. She was sentenced to 20-years in prison in October on a voluntary manslaughter charge.

9. Michael J. Pitchford Jr.

A double shooting on Mount Vernon Park Drive left the 52-year-old Pitchford Jr. dead. A second person was hospitalized in critical condition. Both victims were found in a car. Pitchford’s death was the 9th homicide for 2017.

10. Frank Lax

The death of the 65-year-old Lax was ruled a homicide after he was accidentally shot by his son. Lax died at a hospital after being shot inside a home on Robinwood Lane on Apr. 25.

11. Terrance Miles

The shooting death of Miles, 36, rattled parts of the community. Miles was a youth football coach and teacher at FWCS. He was gunned down near the East Central Towers May 19. Henry Underwood and Jaevin Bowie were wanted in connection with the homicide. Underwood hasn’t been charged with murder, but is winding through the courts on a weapons charge. Bowie was charged with assisting a criminal, but that charge was later dismissed.

12. Gabriel Buendia

The 12th homicide of the year was the first to take place outside city limits. The 22-year-old Buendia was shot to death in the 4000 block of East Pettit Avenue.

13. Noele R. Trice

14. Bryan K. Lash

Trice and Lash were stabbed to death inside their home on Weisser Park Avenue June 10. The pair had hosted a get-together at their home the night before they were found dead. Police have made no arrests in the case.

15. Dean M. Rosie

The 15th homicide of the year came after the coroner said the death of the 53-year-old Rosie was suspicious. Investigators said Rosie fell down a flight of stairs but died from a blunt force injury to the head.

16. Victor A. Curry

Fort Wayne police believe some type of disturbance led to the shooting death of the 59-year-old Curry. He died July 7 after being shot near the intersection of McKee and Abbott streets.

17. Scott Ruse

The 75-year-old Ruse died after being beaten inside his Homestead Road home on July 5. Ruse’s wife, Sandra, was also beaten, but survived. Their son, Scott Ruse, has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the case. His legal proceedings are ongoing.

18. Tyon Woods

19-year-old Woods was gunned down in a car in the 1200 block of Lewis Street on July 22. He was home from college and preparing to go back when he died. His death was ruled the 18th homicide of the year.

19. Nicholas J. Hennan

A shooting at the Fairfield Gardens Apartments left Hennan, 36, dead on Aug. 3. Police found Hennan after responding to a vehicle crash in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

20. Edward A. Campbell II

A man in a wheelchair was shot and killed outside of the East Central Towers and Gardens apartments on Aug. 4. Campbell II was 39-years-old.

21. Jason L. Underwood

The county’s 21st homicide occurred on Aug. 13 after the body of Jason L. Underwood was found on a boat ramp near IPFW. The county coroner said he was shot to death.

22. Spencer Smith

The death of the 20-year-old Smith was the third homicide at or near the East Central Towers and Gardens apartments. Smith died Aug. 19 at a hospital after being shot outside one of the complex’s buildings.

23. Christopher F. Finley

Finley was shot outside of a home on Lillie Street in the middle of the day on Aug. 31. Finley died at a hospital after someone approached home and opened fire.

24. Quintin B. Armour

Armour, 24, was found shot to death inside of a home in the 3000 block of Oliver Street on Sept. 7. His death was the 24th homicide of 2017.

25. Dexter Eckwood

Eckwood was stabbed to death at an apartment on Northcrest Drive on Sept. 13. Police arrested 49-year-old Kathleen Theriot in connection with the case. She’s expected to go to trial in May 2018 on an aggravated battery charge.

26. Willie Alonzo Smith Sr.

A double shooting on Sept. 15 left the 47-year-old Smith Sr. dead. He was found near an alley in the 3300 block of Winter Street and shortly after police found his body a second man was dropped off at a hospital in critical condition.

27. James J. Williams

A man shot in the parking lot of Foster’s Sports Pub on South Clinton Street was the county’s 27th homicide of the year. Williams was shot in the chest. He died at a hospital. A woman was also shot but she survived.

28. Charlie West

West was shot and killed outside a home on Oxford Street on Oct. 20. No arrests have been made.

29. Brian A. Lowe Jr.

The 31-year-old Lowe Jr. was shot on Lake Avenue, but the driver of a car sped off and stopped in a parking lot at Spy Run Avenue and East State Blvd. Lowe was alive when police and paramedics arrived, but he died at a hospital. 38-year-old DeeDee Barnett is facing a murder charge in connection with the case. He will go to trial in April 2018.

30. Michael R. Wilcher

On October 23, Wilcher was found on the side of a road in New Haven. The county coroner said he died of blunt force trauma to his head. A woman was named a person of interest in the investigation but was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

31. Javon Sims

The 22-year-old Sims was shot outside of a home on Smith Street on Nov. 7. He died at a hospital and his death was ruled the 31st homicide of the year.

32. Nichole M. Saylor

33. Kayla M. Harris

A triple shooting in the 200 block of East Sherwood Terrace left two women dead and a third badly hurt. The 36-year-old Saylor and Harris, 24, were targeted, according to Fort Wayne police.

34. Jacob Walerko

The death of Walerko grabbed headlines over Thanksgiving after he was gunned down while working at the Meijer gas station on Lima Road. Court documents indicated Walerko was shot in the head with a sawed-off shotgun by Victor Rivera. Surveillance video and help from the public helped police capture Rivera. He is facing a murder charge and is expected to go to trial in May 2018.

35. Heidi Colley

The county’s 35th homicide happened at a home on Sherbrook Drive in New Haven. It was the second homicide in that city in 2017. 61-year-old Heidi Colley was beaten to death, according to the county coroner. Her son, Chad Ingram, was inside the home when police arrived and was initially arrested in connection with her death, but he was later released only to be arrested again for allegedly trespassing.

36. Malaki Garrett

The killing of 2-year-old Garrett took place at a home on Palmetta Court. He is the youngest homicide victim in the county in 2017 after suffering repeated blows to his body. Garrett’s mother’s boyfriend, Mitchell Vanryn, is charged with murder. His trial is set for May 2018.

37. Martell D. Milton

On Dec. 3rd, police found the 25-year-old Milton shot to death inside a van near the intersection of Winter Street and Roosevelt Drive.

38. Joseph S. Hurley III

The 38th homicide of the year was the result of a murder-suicide. The 56-year-old Hurley III died after being shot in the chest by Roger E. Shubert. Investigators said Shubert shot Hurley before killing himself.

39. Foster Doughty

The 28-year-old Doughty was shot multiple times behind a house on Webster Street on Dec. 20. Police were called to the 5500 block of Webster the day before Doughty’s body was found for reports of gunshots. Police didn’t find anything until they returned the next after someone discovered Doughty’s near an alley.

40. Delonte C. Walker-Ross

The county’s 40th homicide of the year happened Dec. 23 when the 18-year-old Walker-Ross was found shot inside a home in the 1500 block of Oxford Street. A second shooting victim was also found in the home, but survived.

41. Deandre A. Voss

After reports of gunshots at the Villages of Hanna apartments on Greene Street, police found the body of Voss, 32. The county coroner said Voss was shot on Dec. 23.