Bears fire coach John Fox after a 5-11 season

ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Published:
In this Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 file photo, Chicago Bears head coach John Fox reacts as he watches the game during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have fired John Fox after a 5-11 season, ending one of the least successful coaching stints in team history.

The Bears announced the move Monday, one day after a loss at NFC North champion Minnesota.

Fox was 14-34 in his three years with Chicago, a .292 winning percentage that ranks as the second lowest for the Bears. Only Abe Gibron was worse — 11-30-1 (.274) from 1972-74.

Chicago has four consecutive losing seasons — each with 10 or more losses. The Bears haven’t finished above .500 since they let Lovie Smith go following a 10-6 finish in 2012 and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010.

