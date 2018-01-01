2 hurt in New Year’s Day bar shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were hurt, one of them critically in a shooting at a bar just outside downtown Fort Wayne early New Year’s Day. Police responding to a shooting just before 3 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard at Hobo’s Bar and Grill.

Officers found one victim inside who was in critical condition, police said. Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital.

Later, a second victim showed up at a hospital. That person is in serious condition.

Police said there are currently no persons of interest. Officials didn’t have any other immediate details.

The shooting happened across the street from a stabbing that left one person in critical condition.