Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Valparaiso man

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Valparaiso, according to Indiana State Police.

The Valparaiso Police Department is looking for 59-year-old Donald Gildersleeve.

Valparaiso is approximately 110 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Gildersleeve was last seen Dec. 30 around 1 p.m. in Valparaiso. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Gildersleeve is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Gildersleeve is asked to call the Valparaiso Police Department at (219) 447-3170 or 911 immediately.