FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Part of a road is closed after a water main break this morning. City officials told NewsChannel 15 around 12:30 Sunday afternoon both west-side lanes northbound on Lafayette Street were closed between Murray Street and Brackenridge.

It isn’t clear how large the break is. The cleanup could take a couple hours or more.

Expect possbile traffic delays until it is cleaned up.