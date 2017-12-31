Pagano out as head coach of the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – There’s no such thing as a good 4-12 team. Chuck Pagano learned that the hard way.

The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with Pagano following the season finale against the Texans. He spent six years as head coach of the Colts and went 53-43 over that span. Indianapolis has failed to make the postseason each of the last three years.

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay released this statement on the team website:

“Chuck Pagano provided Colts fans with many exciting wins and memories as head coach of the Colts. Throughout his tenure in Indianapolis, he impacted the lives of the players he coached, those who he worked with in the organization and Colts fans across the globe. Chuck’s first season was one of the more inspirational stories in NFL history as he courageously battled and overcame leukemia. As a result, his CHUCKSTRONG Foundation has raised millions for cancer research. We are thankful for Chuck’s contributions to our franchise and community and we wish him, Tina and the entire Pagano family nothing but the best moving forward.”