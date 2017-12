FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Addison Agen set the tone – pun very much intended – for the Komets.

Following the great rendition of the national anthem by Agen, Fort Wayne continued their hot play as they beat Toledo on New Years Eve, 3-0. Shawn Szydlowski scored a pair of goals and goalie Michael Houser recorded his second straight shut out.

They close out the month of December with a 12-2-0 record.

The Komets play next at home on January 3 against Kalamazoo.