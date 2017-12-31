Blair breaks Southwood scoring record held by his father

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The Southwood scoring record is staying in the family.

Carson Blair broke his father, Todd’s record for the Knights with a three-pointer on Saturday. He scored 33 points – also earning MVP honors – as Southwood claim the Wabash County Tournament title.

Blair certainly knows how to amass the stats and that was also evident on the football field. As the quarterback for the Knights, he threw for 57 passing touchdowns (which led the state) and 3,926 passing yards (ninth-most in IHSAA history) in 2017.

(Video and pictures courtesy: Marshall Blair)