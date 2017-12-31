Agen sings National Anthem before Komets NYE game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Addison Agen got an ovation as loud as if she was a member of the Komets.

She sang the National Anthem prior to the game on New Years Eve at Memorial Coliseum.

The Concordia Lutheran student recently returned to Fort Wayne after finishing runner-up on the TV show ‘The Voice‘.

Agen will sing at the Embassy Theatre on Jan 21 for a “Welcome Home” concert. The 4:30 p.m. show already sold out but a second show at 8 p.m. was also added. Tickets for the second performance go on sale Jan. 4.

.@AddisonAgen just killed it tonight doing the national anthem before the @FWKomets game 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y3vbKgUA2a — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) January 1, 2018