FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a frantic pace – or just the way South Side likes it.

The Archers win the SAC Holiday Tournament title over Carroll in girls basketball, 83-74. It’s their first championship since 2013.

Taniece Chapman led the way for South Side as she had 28 points. Shamari Tyson added 22 points. Carroll had four players in double figures including Laney Steckler (23), Kelli Damman (14), Julia Miller (12) and Macy Miller (10).

The Chargers and South Side will play on January 19.