Organizers prep for 11th annual Pink Out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s an inspiring tradition that has become a staple of the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team’s season. The Annual Pink Out Event is returning for its 11th season January 6th.

Kassie Taksey, the organizer of the event, joined First News Saturday for a look at this year’s plan.

The game is a big part of it, but there are also some other activities leading up to that.

The 11th Annual Pink Out Event will begin with a pre-game luncheon at noon in the International Ballroom. The women’s basketball game between Fort Wayne and Denver begins at 2 p.m. with an on-court ceremony to honor breast cancer survivors held during halftime of the game. The Mastodons will be wearing their new pink uniforms during the game.

All fans are encouraged to wear pink to support breast cancer awareness and honor survivors.

Breast cancer survivors who pre-register will receive free admission to the luncheon, the game, and will receive a free gift from Classic Products, Lutheran Health, Fort Wayne Athletics and the Vera Bradley Foundation. $1 from every ticket sold will benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.

Luncheon tickets for the general public are available for $20 per person and includes admission to the game. Group ticket discounts are also available and a table for eight can be purchased for $140.

This year’s luncheon speaker is the head of Vera Bradley.