FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Give North Side a high five.

The Legends claimed their fifth straight SAC Holiday Tournament on Saturday with a convincing win over South Side, 90-62. Austin Boucher led the way for North Side with 27 points – including seven three pointers – and Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points.

Courtney Shorter tallied 21 points – including five buckets from deep – for the Archers and Mikale Stevenson had 19.

They are the first team – boys or girls – to ever accomplish this feat.

