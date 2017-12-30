Mad Ants hold off Drive to end 2017 with a win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (12-10) defeated the Grand Rapids Drive (11-12), 118-117, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,735. Walt Lemon Jr. led the way with his fourth 30-point game of the season with 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting, five assists and two rebounds.

Kenneth ‘Speedy’ Smith was the main cog for the Drive finishing with a triple-double performance of 18 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in just under 39 minutes of action. The Drive as a team only had seven other assists.

Landry Nnoko was nearly unstoppable all night in the post pouring in 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting for Grand Rapids.

The Drive found more than significant contributions from the bench as well with 21 points from Marcus Thornton and 18 points from KJ McDaniels.

In order to put a halt to a treacherous December, the Mad Ants needed 20 points each from Stephan Hicks and DeQuan Jones to end 2017 with a win.

Fort Wayne will be back in action on Friday at home against Windy City, while Grand Rapids will travel to take on Westchester on Tuesday.