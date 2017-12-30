Indiana boy left in running SUV crashes into store

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Central Indiana authorities say a 4-year-old boy crashed an SUV into a store after his mother left him inside the running vehicle while she was shopping.

The Brownsburg Fire Department says the boy was in the SUV’s back seat Friday night when he climbed into the driver’s seat after his mother entered a CVS store.

The boy, who was inside the vehicle with an older boy, put the vehicle in drive and it lurched over the curb and crashed into the side of the store in the town 15 miles west of Indianapolis.

WXIN-TV reports that no injuries were reported and firefighters found the building to be structurally sound.

But the store’s brick exterior was damaged and shelves inside near the store’s front cash registers were toppled by the impact.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.