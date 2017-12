FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kara Gerka didn’t score 40 points again – she didn’t need to.

The Cougars forward tallied 19 points to lead the way for St. Francis as they beat Madonna on Saturday, 67-52. Gerka was a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line.

Sidney Crowe (14) and Emma Applegate (10) also scored in double figures for USF.

They open conference play after the first of the year against Grace College.