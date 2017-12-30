Fort Wayne WBB Falls in Summit League Opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to knock off the defending Summit League champions to open league play, as the Mastodon fell to Western Illinois 100-64.

Jaelencia Williams led the ‘Dons with a season-high 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds to go along with three assists. Anna Lappenküper finished with 11 points for the Mastodons. De’Jour Young did a little bit of everything with six points, six rebounds, and a team-high four assists and three steals. Hannah Hess, Kierstyn Repp and Peyton Fallis all scored eight points.

After trading baskets to open the game, Western Illinois used an 8-0 run to go out in front. A 9-2 run by the Leathernecks to end the first quarter pushed the deficit to double-digits. Fort Wayne cut it back to single-digits thanks to an 8-4 advantage to start the second quarter, but that would be as close as the ‘Dons would get.

The Mastodons finished the afternoon shooting 26-of-64 (37.5%) from the floor, 8-of-22 (36.4) beyond the arc and 8-of-9 (88.9%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns to action in the new year, when the Mastodons host Oral Roberts January 4 at 6 p.m.