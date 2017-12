FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cross country ski rental opened at Metea County Park Saturday, according to the park and education manager. He said after more snowfall, there is now enough snow to open for skiing.

Rental is $6.00 per hour for people age 13 and older, $5.00 per hour for 12 and under. Children’s sizes are available. If you bring your own skis, admission is $2.00

Last rental is at 4 p.m.

The sled hill is also open. Admission $2.00 for age 7 and older, no rentals.