FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police responded to a vehicle crash into an apartment building at around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The silver car ran into an apartment building at the Hamilton Point Apartment Complex on the 1700 Block of Freedom Dr.

It appears the vehicle went off of Ridge Crest Crossing and hit a sign before hitting the building

Police said it was an accident with injuries, but a condition has not been released.

It is not clear what caused the driver to go off the road.