South Bend mayor says he, his boyfriend are getting married

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he and his boyfriend are getting married.

The 35-year-old Democrat announced on Facebook Thursday that he and Chasten Glezman are engaged, writing that “He said yes!” The mayor’s spokesman confirmed the announcement.

Buttigieg says he’s looking forward to spending the rest of his life with Glezman, who is a middle school teacher.

Buttigieg campaigned for chairman of the Democratic National Committee this year, but dropped out just ahead of the voting in July.

He gained attention in 2015 when he announced he was gay in a newspaper column, five months before he won election to a second term with 80 percent of the vote.

Buttigieg is a Rhodes scholar who served a seven-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2014 as a Naval Reserve officer.

